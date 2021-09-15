CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gujarat Floods: Over 7,000 Rescued in Rajkot, Jamnagar Districts, Relief Work on

There is a flood-like situation in many parts of both districts.

There is a flood-like situation in many parts of both districts.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the affected areas of the Jamnagar district on Tuesday.

As the heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Rajkot, more than 7,000 persons have been rescued and sent to safe places in the two districts, officials said on Wednesday. Both the districts have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. Several teams of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Coast Guard have been called in to assist in the relief and rescue operations being carried out by NDRF and SDRF teams in these two districts. There is a flood-like situation in many parts of both districts.

Over 2000 people from Rajkot and more than 5,000 people from Jamnagar, who were stranded in their houses amid rainfall, have been rescued and shifted to safer places, officials said. The rescue operations in many areas are underway.

Arun Mahesh Babu, Rajkot District Magistrate (DM) said, “A Navy team is assisting the operation to trace two people who went missing after their car was washed away by strong water in Rajkot on Monday. Two teams of SDRF have been deployed in Gondal and Lodhika talukas.”

“A total of 1,467 people living in rural areas and more than 600 people from urban areas in the district have been shifted to safer places,” he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the affected areas of the Jamnagar district on Tuesday. Patel, along with local MP Poonam Madam and state chief secretary Pankaj Kumar, visited various rain-battered villages and talked to the people there.

Expressing satisfaction over the relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister said that in the entire Jamnagar district, more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer places and more than 800 stranded people were rescued.

“A total of 4,760 people have been evacuated to safer places in rural areas of Jamnagar district by NDRF, SDRF and Air Force, and 144 people who were stranded, have been rescued. Similarly, in Jamnagar city, 1,146 people were shifted to safer places, while 724 people were rescued. Around 10,000 packets of food were distributed,” he added.

He also visited rain-affected areas of Rajkot district and took stock of the situation.

CM Patel said the government will conduct a survey to assess the damage and will announce compensation based on that.

September 15, 2021