English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Forest Officials Go on Cat-hunt After Tiger Spotted by Teacher in Decades
A local government school teacher Mahesh Mahera Sunday claimed he saw a tiger crossing a road near Boriya village in Mahisagar, over 120 kilometres from here, on February 6 and clicked its picture on his mobile phone.
Representative image
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Forest department has begun efforts to locate a tiger after a photo of it crossing a road in Lunawada taluka of Mahisagar district went viral on social media, a senior official said.
A local government school teacher Mahesh Mahera Sunday claimed he saw a tiger crossing a road near Boriya village in Mahisagar, over 120 kilometres from here, on February 6 and clicked its picture on his mobile phone and shared it with friends on social media platforms.
The photo soon went viral and alerted the state's forest department on the unlikely presence of a tiger in the
area.
Acting on Mahera's claims, the forest department set up two camera traps and deployed staff to confirm the big
cat's presence, a senior official said.
"The photo of the tiger has gone viral and we can't yet say if it is fake. Since a citizen has claimed this, we have begun scanning the area. We have placed two camera traps and the number will be increased," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Akshay Saxena said.
"Our staff is trying to locate pug marks and scat (excreta). There is no evidence yet of the tiger in the area,"
he added.
"Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are 100 kilometres away. It is surprising if a big cat arrived here without anyone
getting to know. We are trying to check and confirm what direct or indirect evidence there could be," Saxena said.
Mahera claimed he spotted the tiger when he was returning from school on February 6 evening.
"Around 5:15 pm on February 6, I was passing through the area in a four-wheeler when I spotted a tiger emerging from one side of the road and crossing over to the other side.
I stopped the car and I clicked its picture. It clearly shows it is a tiger," he said.
As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority, tigers are found in the wild in 18 Indian states, Gujarat not being among them.
Neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are part of these 18 states, as per the NTCA website.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A local government school teacher Mahesh Mahera Sunday claimed he saw a tiger crossing a road near Boriya village in Mahisagar, over 120 kilometres from here, on February 6 and clicked its picture on his mobile phone and shared it with friends on social media platforms.
The photo soon went viral and alerted the state's forest department on the unlikely presence of a tiger in the
area.
Acting on Mahera's claims, the forest department set up two camera traps and deployed staff to confirm the big
cat's presence, a senior official said.
"The photo of the tiger has gone viral and we can't yet say if it is fake. Since a citizen has claimed this, we have begun scanning the area. We have placed two camera traps and the number will be increased," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Akshay Saxena said.
"Our staff is trying to locate pug marks and scat (excreta). There is no evidence yet of the tiger in the area,"
he added.
"Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are 100 kilometres away. It is surprising if a big cat arrived here without anyone
getting to know. We are trying to check and confirm what direct or indirect evidence there could be," Saxena said.
Mahera claimed he spotted the tiger when he was returning from school on February 6 evening.
"Around 5:15 pm on February 6, I was passing through the area in a four-wheeler when I spotted a tiger emerging from one side of the road and crossing over to the other side.
I stopped the car and I clicked its picture. It clearly shows it is a tiger," he said.
As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority, tigers are found in the wild in 18 Indian states, Gujarat not being among them.
Neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are part of these 18 states, as per the NTCA website.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
- Long Island City Residents Aren't Too Happy With HQ2, Which Could Force Amazon to Look Beyond New York
- Neha Kakkar on Why She Broke-up With Himansh Kohli: He Always Complained of Not Being Together
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- India vs New Zealand: Mandhana’s Valiant Effort in Vain as New Zealand Sweep T20I Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results