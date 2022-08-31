CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gujarat: Four Youths Killed in Two Separate Incidents in Rajkot, Two Electrocuted in Kheda
Gujarat: Four Youths Killed in Two Separate Incidents in Rajkot, Two Electrocuted in Kheda

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 13:28 IST

Rajkot, India

While four youths died in two separate accidents in in Gujarat's Rajkot, two others got electrocuted in Kheda district in the past 24 hours

Four youths lost their lives in two separate accidents in Rajkot city, while two others got electrocuted in Kheda district in the past 24 hours.

According to a Pandal decorator staff member, on Tuesday late evening while laying plastic sheets on the Ganesh Pandal near Geetanjali Square on Pij road, three staff members came in contact with a 66 KV power line passing over it. Two workers died on the spot and another suffered serious burns injuries. The injured man was rushed to a Nadiad hospital for treatment.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the Nadiad hospital.

In a hit and run case, a speeding car ran over two youths in Rajkot city. According to police, the victims were identified as Santosh Rao and Sunil Verma. After mowing down the two, the car rammed into a power substation damaging it.

Police Sub Inspector C P Rathod is investigating the case, the car driver is still at large.

August 31, 2022
August 31, 2022