Gujarat Goes the UP Way: Police to Check if Rioters can be Made to Pay for Damages, Says Minister

Gandhinag: The Gujarat police have been told to look into the possibility of financial recovery, on the lines of a move by the Uttar Pradesh government, from those involved in recent anti-CAA violence as well as communal riots in Khambat town, the Assembly was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said instructions on possible recovery of damages from rioters have been given to the police by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The opposition Congress and the ruling BJP engaged in a heated debate in the Assembly on Tuesday on the riots that rocked Khambat in Anand district a week ago, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and anti-CAA protests also finding mention. While Congress MLAs claimed they had alerted the local police and even Rupani on the possibility of a riot, the ruling party hit back and accused the opposition party of not remaining neutral when such flare-ups take place.

The issue of Khambat riot was raised by Ahmedabad Congress MLA Imran Khedawala as a 'matter of urgent public importance', who claimed 60 houses, a mosque and six shops were set on fire in the town on February 23. Khedawala was, however, subjected to satirical remarks by some BJP MLAs as he spoke in Hindi and not Gujarati.

Khedawala claimed Khambhat witnessed three communal riots in a span of 11 months. "Just like Delhi, a survey of riot affected areas should be carried out and compensation should be paid. On the lines of UP government, I want Gujarat government to recover money from the riot accused," said Khedawala.

Another Congress MLA from Ahmedabad, Gyasuddin Shaikh, asked the government to pay compensation to riot-affected people. "Imran and I had alerted local police as well as the Gujarat CM about this in January. It is happening because of lack of communication between police and public. There must be a law to curb the menace of hate speeches," Dariyapur MLA Shaikh said.

In his reply, minister Jadeja said 115 people had been arrested for the flare-up. "We do not see them as Hindus or Muslims. For us, all of them are anti-social elements. Like you, we do not discriminate between people," Jadeja said.

Referring to anti-CAA protests, Jadeja said 'azadi' slogans were raised in Ahmedabad. "Some people (Shaikh and Khedawala) even visited Shaheen Bagh. In Ahmedabad, particularly in Dariyapur, people raise slogans like 'humey chahiye azadi' (we want freedom). It is happening in Shaikh's area. He should stop such activities," said Jadeja.

"This is (Prime Minister) Modi's Gujarat. Tell your supreme leaders that the police will take strict action against those who try to incite people in Khambhat, Shahpur or Kalupur (in Ahmedabad)" the minister added.

Hitting back, Shaikh said Dariyapur's anti-CAA protest was going on peacefully. "If the protests are disturbing peace, then why have you not filed a single FIR till now? No one can stop us from protesting against CAA and NRC in a peaceful manner," Shaikh asserted.

Jadeja told Shaikh it was Congress corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan who was involved in a violent anti-CAA protest in Shah-e-Alam area in December.

Referring to stone pelting on a city bus during a protest in Dariyapur, Jadeja said Rupani had asked the police to see if cost of damage can be recovered from the rioters.

The Uttar Pradesh government had, earlier, issued notices to "rioters" asking them to pay for damage caused to public and private properties during violent anti-CAA protests in the northern state.