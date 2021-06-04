Gujarat Govt Allows Offices to Function with 100% Staff from June 7

The Gujarat government has allowed offices to resume with full capacity of employees from June 7 onwards, however, the Covid-induced lockdown is to remain in place till June 11.

“The private and government offices will be allowed to function with 100% staff from June 7," an official in the Gujarat Information Department told news agency ANI.

According to its new lockdown guidelines, all shops in 36 cities in Gujarat will be allowed to open from 9 am to 6 pm, starting Friday. Home delivery by restaurants can have been extended till 10 pm daily.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Wednesday evening announced that the ongoing night curfew in the state has been extended till June 11.

Gujarat recorded 1,207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases to 8,13,270, the state health department said on Thursday evening. The death toll reached 9,890 after 17 more patients succumbed to the infection, including four in Ahmedabad and three in Surat district.

As many as 3,018 patients were discharged during the day. The tally of recoveries went up to 7,78,976. The state’s recovery rate stood at 95.78 per cent.

Gujarat now has 24,404 active cases, 429 of them on ventilator. Ahmedabad city recorded the maximum number of 191 cases during the day, followed by 132 in Vadodara city, 104 in the rest of Vadodara district and 80 in Surat city.

A total of 1,76,39,673 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the state so far. During the day, 1.75 lakh persons received the jab.

