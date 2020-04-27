Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Govt Announces Criteria for Promoting Students to Maintain Uniformity in Results

The circular issued by the government stated that the school leaving certificate of students would carry a remark, saying, “Promoted to next grade through mass-promotion”.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 27, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Govt Announces Criteria for Promoting Students to Maintain Uniformity in Results
Image for representation only. (Reuters)

To maintain uniformity in results of students belonging to class 1-9 and 11, Gujarat government has said the final mark sheets of candidates will be prepared on the basis of score obtained in the last two examinations.

According to an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the government instructed schools to award average marks to students, which will be calculated on the scores obtained in the earlier two exams (first term and second term). Candidates will be awarded grades on 160 marks in each subject.

According to the circular issued by the government, "Students getting 128 or more marks in a subject will get Grade A, 104-127 marks will get Grade B, 80-103 marks- C, 56-79 marks in D grade and 56 and less than that will be in Grade-E," quoted the report as saying.

The report goes on to say that students who have scored E grade in 5 and 8 standards would also be promoted under the no-detention policy. Students who are weak will be provided with two months of additional classes. In case the students fail to clear the examination, they will have to repeat the year.

The circular further stated that the school leaving certificate of students would carry a remark, saying, “Promoted to next grade through mass-promotion”.

In India, Over 27,000 people have been infected with the Covid-19 disease, and the death toll has crossed over 800.

In Gujarat, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has crossed over 3,000 and 100 people have succumbed to the contagious virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres