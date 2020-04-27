Gujarat Govt Announces Criteria for Promoting Students to Maintain Uniformity in Results

To maintain uniformity in results of students belonging to class 1-9 and 11, Gujarat government has said the final mark sheets of candidates will be prepared on the basis of score obtained in the last two examinations.

According to an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the government instructed schools to award average marks to students, which will be calculated on the scores obtained in the earlier two exams (first term and second term). Candidates will be awarded grades on 160 marks in each subject.

According to the circular issued by the government, "Students getting 128 or more marks in a subject will get Grade A, 104-127 marks will get Grade B, 80-103 marks- C, 56-79 marks in D grade and 56 and less than that will be in Grade-E," quoted the report as saying.

The report goes on to say that students who have scored E grade in 5 and 8 standards would also be promoted under the no-detention policy. Students who are weak will be provided with two months of additional classes. In case the students fail to clear the examination, they will have to repeat the year.

The circular further stated that the school leaving certificate of students would carry a remark, saying, “Promoted to next grade through mass-promotion”.

In India, Over 27,000 people have been infected with the Covid-19 disease, and the death toll has crossed over 800.

In Gujarat, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has crossed over 3,000 and 100 people have succumbed to the contagious virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365