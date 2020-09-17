Gujarat Govt Announces Schools to Remain Closed in View of Covid-19

The Gujarat government has announced its decision against reopening the schools in the state, which were earlier said to start from September 21. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the decision is taken in the “interest of the students” to let the school remain shut, owing to the COVID situation in the state.

During the announcement of Unlock 4.0, the Central Government had issued guidelines to all the states that they can allow students to attend schools for study guidance from September 21 on a voluntary basis. However, the states were given the right to take the final call to reopen schools from September 21 for Classes 9 to 12.

Talking about the same, Education Minister Chudasama is quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "The Centre had clarified that it's not compulsory for states to implement these SOPs from September 21”. He said that the gathering of students at one place may lead to the risk of transmission of the COVID 19 among the students.

Keeping in view the health of students, it is not advisable for students to visit schools in the present situation. He further mentioned that the appropriate decision regarding the same will be taken after the situation of COVID-19 improves in the state.

The minister also stated that the home learning and online education provided by the state government will continue to prevent the students from getting infected to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has reported 1,19,073 COVID 19, cases while the death toll rose to 3269 in the state. India has marked over 5 million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the addition of more than 90,000 new cases in a day.

One million cases have been recorded in just last 11 days. As the data from the Union Health Ministry states, the number of total recoveries is 39,42,360.