Night Curfew Extended in These 8 Gujarat Cities to Curb Covid Spread Amid Festive Season

The Gujarat government on Friday extended night curfew by a month in eight cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar - as a precautionary measure due to Covid-19 fear amid Navratri celebrations and other upcoming festivals. The order will be effective between 12 pm and 6 am till November 10.

The state government had earlier relaxed night curfew by an hour in the cities and allowed organisation of ‘garba’ during Navratri festival in housing societies and on streets. However, commercial organisation of ‘garba’ events will not be permitted this year.

Gujarat reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases and one new death on Thursday, while 22 more patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said. With these additions, Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8,26,080, while the death toll increased to 10,085, a department release had said.

Gujarat is known for celebrating the nine-day Navratri festival with great pomp and show. However, the state authorities have requested the people to celebrate the festival with keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind.

