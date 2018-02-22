English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Govt Forms SIT to Probe Dalit Activist Bhanubhai Vankar's Death
File picture of Vijay Rupani. (Getty Images)
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Thursday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Dalit activist Bhanubhai Vankar, who allegedly set himself on fire outside the Patan Collector's office on February 15.
Other members of the SIT would be retired additional secretary Kirit Adhvaryu and IPS officer Makrand Chauhan, Jadeja said.
The SIT will submit its report after a thorough probe by March 31, he said.
Vankar (62), was associated with the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch.
Demanding allocation of land to a Dalit family from Dudkha village in Patan district, he allegedly set himself on fire outside the Patan Collector's office on February 15.
Vankar had alleged earlier that authorities were not heeding the family's just demand for several years. He died at a private hospital in Ahmedabad the next day.
The death triggered violent protests in several parts of state, including Ahmedabad.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
