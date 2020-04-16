Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Govt Imposes Curfew in 5 Parts of Surat from Thursday Midnight to Contain Covid-19 Spread

The announcement came after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in Surat in the last 12 hours. The district has till date reported 86 COVID-19 cases.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vijay Rupani
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has decided to impose a week-long curfew in five densely populated areas of Surat from Thursday midnight, an official said.

These areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky of Limbayat police stations, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

The announcement came after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in Surat in the last 12 hours. The district has till date reported 86 COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will remain in force till 6 am on April 22, and a three-hour relaxation will be given from 1 pm to 4 pm on these days only for women to buy essential items,Kumar said.

The relaxation may be withdrawn if women do not follow social distancing norms and come out in large numers, he said. Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said curfew is necessary as a number of coronavirus cases are emerging from these specified areas.

The Rapid Action Force, the State Reserve Police and local police will be deployed in these areas for strict implementation of the curfew order, he added.

On Wednesday, curfew was imposed in the walled city of Ahmedabad and its Danilimda area till April 21 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,415,962

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,072,228

    +63,251

  • Cured/Discharged

    518,600

     

  • Total DEATHS

    137,666

    +6,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres