Gujarat Govt May Consider Reopening Schools Only After Diwali
Students wearing protective face masks take a Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) while maintaining social distance amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, inside a classroom in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
The Gujarat government is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali, a senior official has said. Vinod Rao, secretary of, state education department, said there was no immediate plan to reopen schools.
"We are not doing this immediately. We will consider reopening schools only after Diwali (vacation) after assessing the coronavirus situation," Rao told.