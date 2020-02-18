Gujarat Govt Reschedules Budget Session Ahead of Donald Trump’s Visit
The Budget 2020-21 will now be presented by the state's deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel on February 26.
A file photo of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel who will present the budget. (Twitter: @Nitinbhai_Patel)
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced rescheduling of the Budget session of the state legislation ahead of US President Donald Trump visit to Ahmedabad on February 24.
The budget session of the state Legislative Assembly will now commence from February 26.
As per the earlier schedule, the session was supposed to begin on February 24, the day when Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad.
The Budget 2020-21 will be tabled on February 26 by Gujarat’s deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja.
“The House will now meet for the total 22 days between February 26 and March 31,” he said.
Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, who was part of the Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), said the business of the two curtailed days will be accommodated in the total 25 sittings.
