Gujarat Govt Should Quit Over Inability to Protect Citizens, Says Sharad Yadav

Yadav said the attacks on migrants show that the BJP does not stand for the poor and underprivileged sections of society.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
File photo of Sharad Yadav (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Terming the exodus of migrants from Gujarat "alarming", opposition leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the state government quit over its "failure" in protecting citizens.

“It is an alarming exodus of workers from Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh. They are workers who have been serving the people of Gujarat for years," he said in a statement.

"It is shocking that despite having its government at the Centre and in the state, migrant workers could not be protected. In the same state, the history is that the ruling party has not been able to protect Dalits, SC/ST and other minority communities," he alleged.

It shows that the BJP does not stand for the poor and underprivileged sections of society, Yadav alleged.

