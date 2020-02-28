Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Gujarat Govt Slams Congress for Misleading Claims of Buying 4G Tablets at Inflated Prices

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday showed two screenshots of the website and informed the House that Dhanani mistook the advertisement for a 7-inch touchscreen as that for an entire tablet.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Gujarat Govt Slams Congress for Misleading Claims of Buying 4G Tablets at Inflated Prices
Image for representation.

Gandhinagar: A day after the Congress accused it of buying 4G tablets at an inflated price, the Gujarat government on Friday claimed that the opposition was citing the price of touchscreens and not tablets available on e-commerce portals.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Thursday had claimed that the same tablet, with 4G calling facility and seven inch screen, was available for Rs 1,400 apiece on an e-commerce portal.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday showed two screenshots of the website and informed the House that Dhanani mistook the advertisement for a 7-inch touchscreen as that for an entire tablet.

"As you can see, Rs 1,400 is for the replacement touchscreen of that 7-inch tablet. The price for the whole tablet is mentioned as USD 99, that comes to around Rs 7,000. Dhanani must take back his allegations or tender an apology here," Chudasama said.

The government had told the Assembly that it was purchasing 4G calling tablets at Rs 6,667 a piece for around three lakh first-year college students under a state government scheme launched three years ago.

Each beneficiary student is required to pay a token sum of Rs 1,000 for a tablet. Responding to Chudasama, Dhanani said he will make a statement only after going through the evidence shared by the treasury benches.

"I don't have a problem apologising. But, I will still stick to my version and get back to you only after going through the technical details," the Congress leader said in the Assembly.

Unhappy with Dhanani's reply, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani insisted that he give a clarification before the media. "All newspapers today carried stories saying the government had done irregularity of over Rs 150 crore, which is wrong. Forget Rs 1,400, I challenge you to buy the same tablet for Rs 2,000. We had made the purchase only after a tendering process," he said.

"I expect Pareshbhai to show some honesty and clarify before the media," Rupani added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram