india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#MehulChoksi#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Gujarat Govt to Implement Bill Against Forcible Religious Conversion from June 15
1-MIN READ

Gujarat Govt to Implement Bill Against Forcible Religious Conversion from June 15

File photo of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

File photo of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The bill amended a 2003 law, which penalises religious conversion through coercion or allurement.

The Gujarat government has decided to implement the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which invites stringent punishment for forcible religious conversion through marriage, from June 15, an official said on Friday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken a decision to implement the Bill, which will become an Act from June 15, an official of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Bill was passed by the state legislative Assembly on April 1 by majority vote, and it was approved by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat in May. According to the government, the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill seeks to curb the “emerging trend in which women are lured to marriage for the purpose of religious conversion".

The bill amended a 2003 law, which penalises religious conversion through coercion or allurement. As per the amendment, forcible “conversion by marriage, or by getting a person married, or by aiding a person to get married" shall invite imprisonment of three to five years and up to Rs 2 lakh fine.

If the victim is a minor, a woman, a Dalit or tribal, then the offenders may be punished for a jail term of four to seven years and a fined no less than Rs 3 lakh.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 04, 2021, 21:56 IST