On The Lines of UP And MP, Gujarat Govt to Introduce 'Love Jihad' Law Soon, Says CM Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government will soon come up with a law against forcible inter-faith conversions — or the so-called "love jihad" — amid similar steps being taken by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh recently.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this at an event in Vadodara, according to a report in The Times of India.

“Our BJP government will ‘love jihad’ Act in the Assembly so that such activities are not tolerated in future,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.

If the law is enacted, Gujarat will become the third state (Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh), all ruled by the BJP, to introduce such a law to prevent alleged forced conversions, dubbed by right-wing groups as love jihad.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh was the first state to bring a legislation over the issue. Karnataka, another state governed by the BJP, too has said it will introduce a similar law and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard, according to state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The BJP-led Haryana has also said it will introduce a similar law.

The Allahabad High Court has observed during a hearing that conversion "just for the purpose of marriage is unacceptable".