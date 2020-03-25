Gujarat Govt to Provide Food Items Free to 60 Lakh Poor Families During Nationwide Lockdown
The scheme is to ensure that the poor, who depend on daily wages for livelihood, are not affected by the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak and do not have to purchase food items for the month of April, he said after a meeting in Gandhinagar.
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani (Picture courtesy: ANI on Twitter)
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government will provide food items like wheat, rice, pulses and sugar free of cost to around 60 lakh ration card holding families through fair price shops starting April 1, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday.
The scheme is to ensure that the poor, who depend on daily wages for livelihood, are not affected by the 21-day
nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak and do not have to purchase food items for the month of April, he said after a meeting in Gandhinagar.
"With the entire country under lockdown, Gujarat has made an important decision, that poor families - around 60
lakh families, or 3.25 crore individuals -- holding ration cards, will get food items, including 3.5 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice per person, and 1 kg of pulses, sugar and salt per family free of cost from April 1," Rupani said.
The chief minister said his government is concerned about the state's poor families, and will continue to take
decisions to ensure they do not face hurdles during the lockdown.
"With works closed for 21 days, poor families earning daily livelihood face great problems. Our sensitive government understands this, and we will take more such decisions in future so such people do not face face much hurdle," he said.
Rupani also requested people to stay indoors for 21 days.
Gujarat has so far reported 38 cases of coronavirus and one death due to COVID-19. The entire state is under lockdown.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Online Shopping: Flipkart, Grofers & Big Basket Completely Shut as Amazon Cancels Orders
- COVID-19: Edited Video of Taimur Ali Khan Wearing Mask is a Reminder of Staying Safe
- Hantavirus Kills One in China: Here's Why You Should NOT Panic About it
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- No Traffic, Low Pollution: This is What Indian Cities Look Like After Coronavirus Lockdown