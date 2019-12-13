Gujarat Govt Transfers 24 IAS officers, Including Principal Secretary Sunaina Tomar
The transfers were announced late on Thursday night. Sunaina Tomar has been shifted to the energy and petrochemicals department,
File photo of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has transferred 24 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including principal secretary with the ports and transport department, Sunaina Tomar.
The transfers were announced late on Thursday night. Tomar has been shifted to the energy and petrochemicals department, said a notification issued by principal secretary (general administration department) Kamal Dayani.
Dayani would hold the additional charge of ports and transport department till further orders.
Senior IAS officer S J Haider, serving as commissioner of rural development, has been appointed as new vice-chairman and managing director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).
Haider replaced Sonal Mishra, who has been appointed as secretary in the Narmada and water resources department. Dilip Rana, collector of Anand District, has been appointed as commissioner of tribal development and will be posted at Gandhinagar, according to the notification.
Kutch district collector M Nagarajan will take over as director of higher education in Gandhinagar in his new role, it said.
Other bureaucrats who were transferred included assistant collectors, deputy municipal commissioners and district development officers.
