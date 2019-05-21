English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org, Websites to Check Class 10 SSC Results
The Gujarat 10th Result 2019 or GSEB SSC Class 10 results released on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website at gseb.org.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Gujarat 10th Result 2019 | Candidates waiting for their Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019 can check their scores now. The exam convener authority Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which conducts the class 10th board exam in the state has declared the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 at gseb.org. The 2019 Gujarat 10th Result seekers will be provided with a URL at the GSHEB’s webpage, by clicking on it they be will led to a new window to view and download their scorecard of GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019.
If the webpage is slow or other technical glitch is encountered while downloading your Gujarat 10th Result 2019 GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019, candidates can check these portals for their result indiaresults.com examresults.net
Steps check your GSEB SSC Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at official website
At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-
Step 1: Go at the GSEB’s official website gseb.org
Step 2: Spot GSEB SSC Result 2019 tab and click on it
Step 3: Enter the required details to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, Gujarat SSC Result 2019
Step 4: In order to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, click on submit the details tab
Step 5: The GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard will be displayed at the screen. Download and take a print out.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the class 10 board exam this year without any instance of paper leak or cancellation, from March 7 to March 19, 2019. It is reported that approximately 7.5 lakhs students took the exam. The GSHEB, has till now, released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.
If the webpage is slow or other technical glitch is encountered while downloading your Gujarat 10th Result 2019 GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019, candidates can check these portals for their result indiaresults.com examresults.net
Steps check your GSEB SSC Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at official website
At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-
Step 1: Go at the GSEB’s official website gseb.org
Step 2: Spot GSEB SSC Result 2019 tab and click on it
Step 3: Enter the required details to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, Gujarat SSC Result 2019
Step 4: In order to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, click on submit the details tab
Step 5: The GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard will be displayed at the screen. Download and take a print out.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the class 10 board exam this year without any instance of paper leak or cancellation, from March 7 to March 19, 2019. It is reported that approximately 7.5 lakhs students took the exam. The GSHEB, has till now, released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- They Couldn't Stop My Film But Now Want to Stop Me: Vivek Oberoi on Row Over Meme on Aishwarya
- Sonam Kapoor Turns into a 'Modern Maharani' for Her Latest Look at Cannes 2019, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Holds the Key to Archer's WC Chances: Bayliss
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results