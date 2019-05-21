Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org, Websites to Check Class 10 SSC Results

The Gujarat 10th Result 2019 or GSEB SSC Class 10 results released on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website at gseb.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared at gseb.org, Websites to Check Class 10 SSC Results
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Gujarat 10th Result 2019 | Candidates waiting for their Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019 can check their scores now. The exam convener authority Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, which conducts the class 10th board exam in the state has declared the Gujarat 10th Result 2019 GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 at gseb.org. The 2019 Gujarat 10th Result seekers will be provided with a URL at the GSHEB’s webpage, by clicking on it they be will led to a new window to view and download their scorecard of GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019.

If the webpage is slow or other technical glitch is encountered while downloading your Gujarat 10th Result 2019 GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019, candidates can check these portals for their result indiaresults.com examresults.net




Steps check your GSEB SSC Result 2019, Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at official website

At the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, candidates can check their scores by taking these steps-

Step 1: Go at the GSEB’s official website gseb.org
Step 2: Spot GSEB SSC Result 2019 tab and click on it
Step 3: Enter the required details to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, Gujarat SSC Result 2019
Step 4: In order to check your Gujarat 10th Result 2019, click on submit the details tab
Step 5: The GSEB 10th Result 2019 and scorecard will be displayed at the screen. Download and take a print out.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board conducted the class 10 board exam this year without any instance of paper leak or cancellation, from March 7 to March 19, 2019. It is reported that approximately 7.5 lakhs students took the exam. The GSHEB, has till now, released the GSEB 12th Science result 2019on May 8 and GUJCET Result 2019 on May 9.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
