Gujarat High Court Begins Live Streaming of Proceedings on Trial Basis

The Gujarat High Court on Monday started live streaming of proceedings of its first court on an experimental basis. Anyone willing to view the live proceedings could access the link of the Youtube channel from the homepage of the Gujarat High Court website, Chief Justice Vikram Nath said in an order.

The order said proceedings of the Division Bench No 1 [First Court] of the High Court will be telecast live, purely on an experimental basis, and the “aspect of continuing with or adapting the modality of live court proceedings will be decided based on the outcome of this trial”. All HC benches have been functioning through video conferencing since March 24 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in which advocates, parties, victims and corpus etc are made to participate in the video hearing.

“In the Model Video Conferencing Rules as prescribed by the eCommittee of the Supreme Court of India, it has been provided that the public will be allowed to view the court hearing conducted through video conferencing,” said the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court has also directed for live streaming of court proceedings, and Gujarat HC had made observations on working out modalities of live streaming of proceedings for media personnel, he said.

