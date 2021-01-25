Gujarat High Court Denies 13-year-old Rape Victim Permission for Abortion

The Gujarat High Court last week barred a 13-year-old rape victim from aborting her 27-week-old fetus after taking into account a medical report that stated the risk of termination of her pregnancy is higher than delivery at term.

The court asked the state government to instead grant the girl's family financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for her medical expenses, Live Law reported.

The bench comprising Justice BN Karia was hearing a petition filed by the girl's father who requested that her pregnancy be terminated. The Medical Officer of SSG Hospital in Vadodara was directed to examine the girl for a clear opinion.

The medical report stated that the victim was in 26-28 weeks of her pregnancy. A psychiatrist evaluation revealed that she was also under stress because of it. The medical committee responsible for the tests concluded that at this stage the "risk of termination of pregnancy is higher than delivery at term and at present she is having uncomplicated ongoing pregnancy".

The court issued further directions for the victim's treatment and care during the pregnancy and her subsequent delivery.