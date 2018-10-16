English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat High Court Gets 4 New Judges, Takes Total to 31
The high court has 27 judges, as against the sanctioned strength of 52. With the new appointments, the number of judges will go upto 31.
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: The Union Law Ministry Tuesday appointed four new judges to the Gujarat High Court, taking the total number of judges to 31.
As per a notification issued by the ministry, Umesh Trivedi, Ajay Kumar Rao, Viresh Kumar Mayani and Ashutosh Thaker have been appointed as the judges, in the order of seniority.
While Trivedi is an advocate, the three others are judicial officers.
The high court has 27 judges, as against the sanctioned strength of 52. With the new appointments, the number of judges will go upto 31. Three judges are retiring in another three months.
The Supreme Court Collegium had in April recommended the names of five candidates for their elevation to high court judges, among them the name of judicial officer Vishnukumar Patel did not figure in the list.
