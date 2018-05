Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: 75 Civil Judges Posts, Apply Before 6th June 2018

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 75 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has begun on the official website of High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad - hc-ojas.guj.nic.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 6th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Advertisement Number - HCG/201819/67’Step 4 – Fill the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.1500SC/ ST/ Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons/ Ex-Servicemen Category – Rs.500Unreserved – 39SC – 5ST – 11Socially & Educationally Backward Classes – 20Total Posts: 75The applicant must possess a Degree in Law from a recognized University in India.S/he must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/ or Criminal Jurisdiction.Applicants must read through the official advertisement before applying online:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 40 years as on last date of submission of Online Application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,700 – Rs.44,850 along with other admissible allowances.The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Examination, Written Examination and an Interview.Last Date of Application – 6th June 2018Date of Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) – 9th September 2018Date of Main Written Examination – 14th October 2018Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) - November / December - 2018