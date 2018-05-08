GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018: 75 Civil Judges Posts, Apply Before 6th June 2018

Gujarat High Court aims to fill 75 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. Check details of the recruitment process on the official website of High Court of Gujarat.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 8, 2018, 4:48 PM IST
File photo of Gujarat High Court.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 75 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge has begun on the official website of High Court of Gujarat, Ahmedabad - hc-ojas.guj.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 6th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for High Court Recruitment 2018 for Civil Judge?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Advertisement Number - HCG/201819/67’

Step 4 – Fill the application form, upload required documents and pay the application fee to complete the application process

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/HCGJobApply_CJ.aspx?sid=EH8a4Q03ASE=&yr=yvWRrBfMHJY=&ano=G7y4iiTOHDM=

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1500

SC/ ST/ Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons/ Ex-Servicemen Category – Rs.500

High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Unreserved – 39

SC – 5

ST – 11

Socially & Educationally Backward Classes – 20

Total Posts: 75

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Degree in Law from a recognized University in India.
S/he must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and/ or Criminal Jurisdiction.

Applicants must read through the official advertisement before applying online:

https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/AdvtDetailFiles/CJ_2018_Detail_05052018.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 35 to 40 years as on last date of submission of Online Application. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.27,700 – Rs.44,850 along with other admissible allowances.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Examination, Written Examination and an Interview.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Application – 6th June 2018

Date of Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) – 9th September 2018

Date of Main Written Examination – 14th October 2018

Viva-voce Test (Oral Interview) - November / December - 2018

Read full article
