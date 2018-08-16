English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 276 Stenographer Grade-III Posts, Apply Before 31st August 2018
The Gujarat HC aims to hire 92 English Stenographer Grade – III and 184 Gujarati Stenographer Grade–III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018.
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 276 vacancies for the post of Degree English and Gujarati Stenographer Grade – III has begun just now on the official website of Gujarat High Court, Ahmadabad - hc-ojas.guj.nic.in. The Gujarat HC aims to hire 92 English Stenographer Grade – III and 184 Gujarati Stenographer Grade–III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 for Stenographer Grade – III posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gujarathighcourt.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘HC Ojas site’ on the left side of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ link
Step 4 – Click on apply now for ‘English Stenographer Grade - III (2018-19)’ or ‘
Gujarati Stenographer Grade - III (2018-19)’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and click on save
Step 7 – Application number will generate
Step 8 – Upload Photograph
Step 9 – After uploading photograph, click on confirm application
Step 10 – Confirmation number will generate
Step 11 – Click on link print application / pay fee
Step 12 – Select the name of post from drop down and enter confirmation number and birth date
Step 13 – Pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 14 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=curr
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Socially & Educationally Backward Classes/ PH/ Ex-Servicemen Category – Rs.300
Eligibility Criteria:
English Stenographer Grade – III (Class-III) – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent with a speed of 100wpm in English short hand.
Gujarati Stenographer Grade–III (Class-III) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent with a speed of 75wpm in
Gujarati short hand.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility before:
Official Advertisement:
https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/AdvtDetailFiles/Detailed_Adv_CRP-4_Gr-III_13082018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 31st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.39,900 – Rs.1,26,600.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Stenography Test/ Skill test and Viva-voce Test.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 16th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
