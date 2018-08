Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 Begins Today, 276 Stenographer Grade-III Posts, Apply Before 31st August 2018

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 276 vacancies for the post of Degree English and Gujarati Stenographer Grade – III has begun just now on the official website of Gujarat High Court, Ahmadabad - hc-ojas.guj.nic.in . The Gujarat HC aims to hire 92 English Stenographer Grade – III and 184 Gujarati Stenographer Grade–III. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://gujarathighcourt.nic.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘HC Ojas site’ on the left side of the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ linkStep 4 – Click on apply now for ‘English Stenographer Grade - III (2018-19)’ or ‘Gujarati Stenographer Grade - III (2018-19)’Step 5 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the form with required details and click on saveStep 7 – Application number will generateStep 8 – Upload PhotographStep 9 – After uploading photograph, click on confirm applicationStep 10 – Confirmation number will generateStep 11 – Click on link print application / pay feeStep 12 – Select the name of post from drop down and enter confirmation number and birth dateStep 13 – Pay online fee and complete the application processStep 14 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - https://hc-ojas.guj.nic.in/AdvtList.aspx?type=curr Unreserved Category – Rs.600SC/ ST/ Socially & Educationally Backward Classes/ PH/ Ex-Servicemen Category – Rs.300English Stenographer Grade – III (Class-III) – The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent with a speed of 100wpm in English short hand.Gujarati Stenographer Grade–III (Class-III) - The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent with a speed of 75wpm inGujarati short hand.Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement and ascertain their eligibility before:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 31st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.39,900 – Rs.1,26,600.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Stenography Test/ Skill test and Viva-voce Test.Start date of submission of online application – 16th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 31st August 2018