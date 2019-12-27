English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Gujarat High Court Upholds Death Sentence to Man for Raping, Killing 3-yr-old Surat Girl
A division bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice A C Rao rejected an appeal filed by Anil Yadav against the death sentence awarded to him by a special POCSO court in Surat in July this year.
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld a lower court's order of death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Surat in October last year.
