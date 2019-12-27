Gujarat High Court Upholds Death Sentence to Man for Raping, Killing 3-yr-old Surat Girl

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld a lower court's order of death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Surat in October last year.

A division bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice A C Rao rejected an appeal filed by Anil Yadav against the death sentence awarded to him by a special POCSO court in Surat in July this year.

