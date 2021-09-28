Gujarat Horror: Temple Trustee Held for Raping Law Student, Making Viral Video

One of two people accused of raping a 24-year-old law student in Vadodara and then leaking a video of the act online was held from Junagadh on Tuesday, Gujarat police said. A rape case was filed in Gotri police station here on September 19 and Raju Bhatt, a former trustee of a temple in Pavagadh who was on the run since, was held from Junagadh, while efforts were on to nab co-accused Ashok Jain, an official said. "Bhatt will be formally arrested after his COVID-19 report comes in. The victim was pursuing a law course in a university here and was interning in the CA firm of accused Jain who first raped her at a penthouse after spiking her drink and then made a video. He then introduced her to Bhatt, who too raped her," the official said.

"Bhatt and Jain leaked the video online. Bhatt was held a day after we detained one Kanji Mokariya for helping him flee. Bhatt has also been charged under the Prohibition Act as a bottle of liquor was found in his Nizampura house," he said. Bhatt and Jain are charged under IPC sections for rape, criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt, sexual assault, as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official informed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here