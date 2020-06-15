INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gujarat Increases Prices of Petrol and Diesel by Rs 2 Each; New Rates to be Charged from Tomorrow

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

  • PTI Ahmedabad
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 6:50 PM IST
Share this:

The Gujarat government on Monday announced increase in the prices of petrol and diesel each by Rs 2 per litre.

The new rates will come into effect from midnight tonight, said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds Finance portfolio.

While the current price of petrol per litre is Rs 71.88 as on Monday in Gujarat, the price of diesel per litre is Rs 70.12.

"The step is being taken in view of the state revenue dipping significantly due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown while the state expenditure going up to fight the COVID-19 crisis," he told reporters.

Share this:
Next Story