Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Takes the Lead, Good Show for AAP

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats, will be announced today. The ruling BJP, which earlier won the polls held for six municipal corporations, is anticipating a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where assembly elections are due early next year. The BJP won 483 of 576 seats in the polls to six corporations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP also made waves in Surat after it won 27 seats to replace Congress as the main opposition party.

Kejriwal, who held a roadshow to celebrate the win, said: “If we are 27, they are 93 (the BJP won the remaining 93 seats). Numbers don’t matter. Every man in our party is enough for 10 rivals. People of Surat have given you the role of opposition. Don’t let them (rivals) do anything wrong. The public can tolerate everything but they cannot take not insult or arrogance. We must never humiliate anyone who comes to us.”

The BJP hit back, with state chief CR Patil saying that a large number of other AAP candidates lost election deposits. This was the first time the AAP, which fielded 470 candidates, had contested civic polls in Gujarat.