Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Takes the Lead, Good Show for AAP

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats, will be announced today. The ruling BJP, which earlier won the polls held for six municipal corporations, is anticipating a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state where assembly elections are due early next year. The BJP won 483 of 576 seats in the polls to six corporations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP also made waves in Surat after it won 27 seats to replace Congress as the main opposition party.
Kejriwal, who held a roadshow to celebrate the win, said: “If we are 27, they are 93 (the BJP won the remaining 93 seats). Numbers don’t matter. Every man in our party is enough for 10 rivals. People of Surat have given you the role of opposition. Don’t let them (rivals) do anything wrong. The public can tolerate everything but they cannot take not insult or arrogance. We must never humiliate anyone who comes to us.”
The BJP hit back, with state chief CR Patil saying that a large number of other AAP candidates lost election deposits. This was the first time the AAP, which fielded 470 candidates, had contested civic polls in Gujarat.
BJP Leading, Congress a Distant Second | BJP has stolen a march in the Gujarat local bodies elections, with Congress a distant second.
Nagarpalika: 904 seats declared out of 2720
BJP - 672
Congress - 203
AAP - 22
Others - 7
Zila Parishad: 265 seats declared out of 980
BJP - 187
Congress- 65
AAP - 2
Independents - 11
Tehsil Panchayat: 919 seats declared out of 4774
BJP - 718
Congress - 177
AAP - 18
Congress Wins 5 Seats in Junagadh, BJP 2 | Results of nine out of 158 seats have been declared In Junagadh. Congress is leading with victory in 5 seats while BJP and AAP have bagged two seats each. In other regions, BJP has emerged victorious in Ganjisar seat of Santalpur taluka panchayat, Ward No.1 of Bardoli Nagarpalika, Ward No.1 of Amod Nagarpalika and Botad Nagarpalika.
Revolution Which Started in Urban Gujarat, Continues in Rural Polls, Says AAP
Good news coming in from Gujarat!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 2, 2021
24 AAP candidates have been officially declared winners from various rural areas.
AAP leading in many more seats.
The revolution which started in urban Gujarat, continues in the rural polls.#GujaratLocalBodyElection
BJP Had Swept Polls to Municipal Corporations in Gujarat | In February, the BJP won with a majority across all the six municipal corporations -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar. The saffron party bagged 483 of the 576 seats. The AAP bagged 27 seats in Surat, making inroads in the state. The main opposition Congress got a drubbing, as it won only 55 seats and failed even to open account in Surat. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which also contested local body polls in Gujarat for the first time, won seven seats in Ahmedabad's Muslim-dominated Jamalpur and Maktampura wards.
Congress Leadership is Finished in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani After Civic Polls | Days after big win in Gujarat civic body polls, chief minister Vijay Rupani took a swipe at the Congress party, which managed to secure only 45 seats across six municipal corporations in the state. The minister said the grand-old party’s leadership was finished. "Congress leadership (in the state) is finished. Congress itself is finished. People do not consider them worthy of even being an Opposition, let alone being the one in power. People have rejected Congress completely,” Rupani told ANI.
READ | Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 Begins
Counting of the votes in the elections to Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka will begin on Tuesday.
Booth Capture Incident in Dahod During Local Body Polls | Though largely polling was overall peaceful, there was an attempt to capture a booth at Ghodiya village in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after three persons forced their way inside and damaged two EVMs kept there. Polling was stopped after the incident that took place around 2 pm, police said. The election staff collected the damaged EVMs and said they would try to retrieve the stored data, and a decision on whether to conduct re-election will be taken by the Election Commission.
Gujarat Local Body Election Results to be Announced Today | The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukya panchayats, will be announced today. The ruling BJP, which earlier won the polls held for six municipal corporations, is anticipating another victory.
The Gujarat election will also be keenly watched for the performance of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which contested candidates in minority dominated seats of Modasa and Bharuch municipalities. The party also fielded candidates in the Godhra municipality. The AIMIM won seven of the 21 seats it contested in Ahmedabad.
The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.
The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday. Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday’s polling by three people.
The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said. Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.
The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official. Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.
For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.