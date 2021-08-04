Gujarat: Magnitude 4 Earthquake in Kutch, No Casualty Reported Yet

CHANGE LANGUAGE
It was followed by tremors of 2.8 magnitude with the epicentre located nine km north-north-east from Dudhai in Kutch at 8.10 pm.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday evening with its epicentre located near Rapar, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, government officials said.

Earthquake measuring 4 on Richter scale was recorded at 7.14 pm with its epicentre 25 km west-north-west (WNW) from Rapar at a depth of 6 km, the ISR official said. It was followed by tremors of 2.8 magnitude with the epicentre located nine km north-north-east from Dudhai in Kutch at 8.10 pm, the official added. Kutch district is located in a “very high-risk seismic zone," as per the State Disaster Management Authority. The region had experienced a devastating earthquake in 2001.

first published:August 04, 2021, 22:38 IST