Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Top Centre’s Good Governance Index; UP Shows Big Improvement

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa have emerged as the top three states in the Good Governance Index 2020-21 issued by the Centre on Saturday while Delhi topped the list of Union Territories (UTs).

Gujarat registered an over 12% increase and Goa registered a nearly 25% increase over the indicators recorded by these states in the last index issued in 2019. A big surprise was Uttar Pradesh which has shown incremental growth of nearly 9% over its 2019 performance and in fact secured the top position in the commerce and industry sector, which was one of the 10 sectors of good governance that were covered by the index.

Uttar Pradesh has also shown improvement in social welfare and development and judiciary and public safety sectors, as per the latest index, as well as in citizen-centric governance parameters.

Overall, 20 states have improved their composite ‘Good Governance Index’ (GGI) scores this time. J&K also recorded a 3.7% improvement in GGI indicators and performed strongly in the commerce and industry sector.

The Good Governance Index helps assess the status of governance in states and Union Territories. The GGI 2021 framework covered 10 sectors and 58 indicators.

Gujarat has performed strongly in five of the 10 sectors, including in economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, and judiciary and public safety, as per the GGI. Maharashtra performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, and social welfare and development.

Goa has performed strongly in agriculture & allied sector, commerce and industry, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development, and environment.

The GGI 2021 also says that Jharkhand has shown an incremental growth of 12.6% over GGI 2019 performance, performing strongly in seven sectors while Rajasthan has shown an incremental growth of 1.7%.

In the Northeast and Hill States category, Mizoram performed strongly in commerce and industry, human resource development, public health and economic governance. Delhi has performed strongly in agriculture & allied sectors, commerce and industry, public infrastructure and utilities, and social welfare and development, and was best among the UTs.

Analysis of scoring suggests that there is a very marginal difference among the states in their composite governance scores and indicates that overall governance in all the states is moving in the positive direction, the GGI document mentions.

