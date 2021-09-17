Gujarat Man, Arrested for Selling Beef, Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Police Station

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested by Gujarat Police for allegedly supplying beef, died by suicide in a police station in Godhra on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kasim Abdullah. According to police, he hung himself to death using the bed sheet provided to him.

According to a senior police officer stationed at Panchmahal district police headquarters said, “The man was arrested during vehicle checking under B Division police station jurisdiction. Police had recovered beef from his possession.”

A senior police officer at the B Division police station said, “During a regular vehicle check, Kasim was also stopped for checking. We found him carrying a huge quantity of animal meat. A veterinarian was called to identify the recovered meat.”

“Kasim was arrested after the veterinarian confirmed to us that the meat recovered was beef. We have also sent a sample of the recovered meat to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Surat to confirm it,” added the officer.

The officer further said that Kasim hung himself from the lockup gate using a bedsheet. However, Kasim’s relatives accuse B Division police officials of murdering him in police custody.

A relative of Kasim said, “I came in the morning around 8:00, but no police officers present at the police station informed me about his death. In my earlier visits, Kasim had told me that police were physically torturing him and were forcing him to accept he was a beef supplier.”

Panchmahal superintendent of police (SP) Leena Patil said, “The body was taken down from the lockup in presence of Executive Magistrate and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC). Kasim’s postmortem is being conducted by a council of doctors.”

The SP further said that according to the FIR lodged on September 14, Kasim was nabbed with a bag full of meat. The bag was opened in the presence of five eyewitnesses. “Kasim then had told the police that he had procured the meat from a butcher Abdul Kadar Kureshi and it was mutton. He had to supply the recovered suspected meat to five people.”

