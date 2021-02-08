Gujarat Man Buys 1 Cr Insurance in Wife’s Name, Then Gets Her Killed to Pursue Love Affair

The Gujarat Police has arrested a chartered accountant from Banaskantha district for allegedly plotting and executing his wife's murder in order to claim insurance money. Identified as Lalit Tank, the accused was taken into custody on Friday after investigators suspected him of murdering his wife and making her death look like an accident.

After the murder, Tank made an eye donation and also tried to gain people's sympathy by donating in different places. If the police had not carried out a thorough investigation into the case, the incident might have been dismissed as an accident.

Police investigation revealed that eight months ago, the husband had taken insurance of Rs 1.20 crore in the name of the deceased Dakshaben and also brought a Creta car worth Rs 17 lakh in the name of the deceased. Tank broke down during interrogation and confessed to conspiring to kill his wife.

Police said Tank was in relationship with another young lady and the insurance taken in the name of the wife may also be the reason for the crime.

A case of accidental death was initially registered at Bhildi police station on December 26, 2020. In a complaint to the police, the husband claimed his wife Dakshben Tank died after being hit by a vehicle.

"After the woman's kin raised some suspicions, we started a deeper probe and found, through surveillance and call data analysis, that she was murdered," a police official told news agency PTI.

"Her husband Lalit Tank had paid one Kirit Mali Rs 2 lakh to make the murder look like an accident. Tank wanted to claim Rs 60 lakh as insurance from a policy taken just three months before."

On the morning of December 26, Tank was taking his wife to a temple. While on the way, he shared his location with the accused driver, When he saw the vehicle approaching, he maintained a considerable distance from his wife who was hit by the vehicle at high speed, the police said. She died on the spot.