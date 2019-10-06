Gujarat Man Commits Suicide after Losing Rs 78 Lakh in Online Poker Game
The 39-year-old man ended his life by jumping into a well in the district's Mota Mava area late Wednesday night.
Image for representation.
Rajkot: A man allegedly committed suicide after losing Rs 78 lakh while playing an online poker game in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Sunday.
Krunal Mehta (39) ended his life by jumping into a well in the district's Mota Mava area late Wednesday night. The body was found floating in the well the next morning, an official at Rajkot taluka police station said.
"Our probe has revealed that he took the extreme step as he lost Rs 78 lakh while playing a poker game on his mobile phone," police inspector Vikram Vanzara said.
"We have recovered a suicide note from his home in which he purportedly stated that he borrowed Rs 78 lakh from his friends and relatives to play 'PokerBaazi'," he said. Mehta worked in an IT company and would often borrow money to play poker in which he lost vast sums regularly, he said.
"He had shared his bank account details on the mobile gaming app. After Mehta's death, his brother received an e-mail with bank transaction details. This gave a break-up of the money that was deducted as he went about losing several games in succession," Vanzara said.
The police's cyber cell is also investigating the case, he added.
