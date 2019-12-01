Gujarat Man Held for Abducting, Raping 8-year-old Girl in Rajkot
The victim was sleeping beside her mother, who works as a labourer, in a public garden when the accused kidnapped her and raped her near a bridge.
Representative image.
Rajkot: A man was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat's Rajkot for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl after abducting her, police said. Hardev Mashru had abducted the child on Friday night from the city's 80-feet ring road and raped her near Bharatnagar locality, said Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agarwal.
"He was rounded up along with several others day before yesterday and was placed under arrest on Sunday. Bloodstains have been found on his shirt which will tested forensically. We will ensure he gets maximum punishment," he said.
The victim was sleeping beside her mother, who works as a labourer, in a public garden when Mashru kidnapped her and raped her near a bridge, an official said. Her mother had filed a case at Thorala police station under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
