Gujarat Man Kills Infant Daughter by Pouring Acid on Her, Tries to Frame Relatives for Murder
The accused was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a relative's wife. When other family members opposed the relationship, he hatched a plan to frame them in a false case, said a police official.
Representative image.
Mehsana: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his baby daughter by pouring acid on her and trying to frame his relatives for the crime in Mehsana district of Gujarat.
A woman called the police control room on Thursday morning, claiming that her relatives had killed her eight-month-old daughter by pouring acid on her at their house in Chalasan village, the police said.
The local police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy, which confirmed that the child had died of acid attack injuries, said deputy superintendent of police Manjita Vanzara.
"During questioning, the girl's father Vinuji Thakor, 40, broke down and admitted that he killed the baby and forced his wife who is disabled to call police and make a false claim that their relatives were involved in the crime," said Vanzara.
Thakor was allegedly having an extramarital affair with a relative's wife. When other family members opposed the relationship, he hatched a plan to frame them in a false case, the official said.
Thakor was arrested on the charge of murder and further probe is on, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Promo Makes 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Presence Felt
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera