Gujarat Man Kills Wife With Axe, Injures Minor Sons, Then Jumps in Front of Train
The couple had been married for 18 years and frequently quarrelled, neighbours told police.
Vadodara: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and injured his two sons with an axe in Gujarat's Vadodara district and then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday on a street in Miyagam village in Karjan tehsil, about 40 kilometres from Vadodara, an official said.
"Balwant Raypalsinh Sindha first attacked his wife Daksha (32) with an axe and then his sons Ajay (12) and Chetan (10), grievously injuring all three. The children had intervened to save their mother. She was declared dead on arrival by medical authorities," Sub Inspector R G Desai of Miyagam police station said.
Ajay and Chetan have been shifted to Sir Sayajirao General Hospital here and their condition is serious, he added.
"Later, Sindha's body was found near the tracks close to Karjan railway station. He jumped in front of a local train. We identified his body with the help of a phone SIM card, a tattoo and the bicycle on which he had arrived at the spot," Desai informed.
He said neighbours had told police that the couple had been married for 18 years and frequently quarrelled. Further probe into the incident is underway, Desai added.
