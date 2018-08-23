Gujarat Man Lands in Hospital After Attack by ‘Gau Rakshaks’ While Ferrying Cattle, 3 Held

A 50-year-old man was beaten up and severely injured by three self-styled gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) while ferrying cattle from Kadi in Mehsana district to Ahmedabad.The victim, identified as Fakir Mohammed Saiyed, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gandhinagar with multiple fractures and other injuries, while the three accused have been arrested.The Adalaj police of Gandhinagar district filed two FIRs in the case. One related to the assault on Saiyed, while the second one was against the victim for ferrying livestock allegedly without a valid permit.The arrested trio were identified as Anand Rabari, Labhu Rabari and Vaghu Rabari, all residents of Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad. The victim is from Alampur village of Mehsana district and works as a driver for a vehicle owned by a Mehsana resident.Describing the sequence of events on Wednesday, Saiyed told News18 that he was bringing the livestock — four buffalo bulls and a buffalo — to Ahmedabad when two people stopped his pick-up vehicle at Adalaj. “They forced their way into the vehicle and turned towards Ring Road from Vaishnodevi Circle. Once the vehicle reached Zundal, they drove it to a secluded place between two buildings,” Saiyed told News18.He added that the duo snatched his phone and Rs 10,000 cash from him and called up their friends. “After a while, 10 others arrived at the spot and made a video. They were forcing me to confess that I was illegally taking the cattle to be slaughtered. After that, they beat me up with thick wooden logs until my right leg was hanging loose only by flesh and skin. They even fractured my left arm and kicked me several times in the abdomen. Before the police arrived at the spot, they even threatened to set me and my pickup on fire after offloading the animals,” Saiyed told News18.Meanwhile, Adalaj Police Station officers said “prompt action” was taken as soon as information of the incident was received. PSI K G Goswami, who is investigating the case, told News18 that all the three named by the victim have been arrested.Asked why a case of robbery had not been registered, Goswami said, “The victim has not made any such statement in his FIR that he was robbed of Rs 10,000 cash.”