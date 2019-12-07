Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gujarat Man Promises Woman a Job, Held for Raping and Blackmailing Her

The man befriended the woman after he used a fake identity to advertise about a flat on OLX and also took Rs 2 lakh from her.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Gujarat Man Promises Woman a Job, Held for Raping and Blackmailing Her
Representative image.

Rajkot: A man was held from Chotila in Gujarat's Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job after assuming a fake identity online and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.

Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.

"He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the victim called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father's contact," said the Gandhigram police station official.

"He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested," the official said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

