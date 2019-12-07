Gujarat Man Promises Woman a Job, Held for Raping and Blackmailing Her
The man befriended the woman after he used a fake identity to advertise about a flat on OLX and also took Rs 2 lakh from her.
Representative image.
Rajkot: A man was held from Chotila in Gujarat's Surendranagar district for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job after assuming a fake identity online and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.
Aijaz Gadhwala assumed a fake identity as Ravirajsinh on online classifieds platform OLX and called the victim to a hotel room in Chotila where he raped her, said a Rajkot police official.
"He had placed a advertisement online about a flat for renting. When the victim called for details of this flat, he developed a friendship by claiming he was the son of a policeman. He promised to get her a job in the police using his father's contact," said the Gandhigram police station official.
"He called her to a hotel room in Chotila, raped her and recorded the act to blackmail her. He also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim. Gadhwala has been arrested," the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha's Befitting Reply to Troll Calling Her 'Salman Khan Ki Chamchi'
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs
- Hyderabad Encounter: Petition Filed in NHRC Seeking Autopsy of Bodies of the Rape Accused
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- Counterfeit Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized From Delhi's Gaffar Market