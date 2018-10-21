English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gujarat Man Rapes Three-year-Old Girl After Consuming Alcohol; Arrested
The 20-year-old accused has confessed to his crime and said that he had consumed liquor on the day he raped and killed the minor girl.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Patna: A 20-year-old man was arrested from Buxar district in Bihar in connection with the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Gujarat's Surat, officials said Sunday.
The accused Anil Yadav was arrested on Friday. He was produced before a magistrate in Buxar and taken to Gujarat on Saturday after a transit remand was obtained, Buxar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said.
"Yadav was arrested under Dhansoi Police Station limits where a raid was conducted by the Gujarat police team, assisted by the local police. Although the accused was a resident of Itarhi Police Station area, he had been staying away from home," Kumar told PTI over phone.
The Gujarat police team had camped in Buxar for a couple of days before Yadav was finally nabbed, he added. The three-year-old girl went missing from her house in Godadara locality of Surat and her body was recovered from a locked building in the area on October 16.
Yadav, named as the main suspect in the case, lived on the ground floor of the building where the girl's family, from Maharashtra, lived on the first floor.
The accused has confessed to the crime before the police, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said. Yadav also admitted that he had consumed liquor on that day when he raped and killed the minor girl, he added.
The incident had come close on the heels of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha which had triggered attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat.
The ruling BJP has been blaming Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for the violence while the opposition party has been accusing the party in power of failure to take action.
The accused Anil Yadav was arrested on Friday. He was produced before a magistrate in Buxar and taken to Gujarat on Saturday after a transit remand was obtained, Buxar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Satish Kumar said.
"Yadav was arrested under Dhansoi Police Station limits where a raid was conducted by the Gujarat police team, assisted by the local police. Although the accused was a resident of Itarhi Police Station area, he had been staying away from home," Kumar told PTI over phone.
The Gujarat police team had camped in Buxar for a couple of days before Yadav was finally nabbed, he added. The three-year-old girl went missing from her house in Godadara locality of Surat and her body was recovered from a locked building in the area on October 16.
Yadav, named as the main suspect in the case, lived on the ground floor of the building where the girl's family, from Maharashtra, lived on the first floor.
The accused has confessed to the crime before the police, Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said. Yadav also admitted that he had consumed liquor on that day when he raped and killed the minor girl, he added.
The incident had come close on the heels of the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha which had triggered attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh across Gujarat.
The ruling BJP has been blaming Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for the violence while the opposition party has been accusing the party in power of failure to take action.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lottery Jackpot Hits Record $1.6 Billion After No Winners in Friday's Draw
- Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It is Bigger And More Beautiful, But The Best is Yet to be Unlocked
- You are Young at Heart and Still Have a Sexy Body: Sunny's Birthday Post for Hubby Daniel
- Netflix, Sex, Booze: Things Millennials are Ready to Give Up to Travel the World
- Sambar is NOT South Indian and You Should Thank the Marathas
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...