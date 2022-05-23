Gujarat Man Robs Mumbai Businessman Then Stabs Him 12 Times; Reason: He Had to Pay His Son's School Fee

The Gujarat Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing a businessman from Mumbai to pay his son’s school fee. The body of 60-year-old Mansukhbhai alias Manubhai Mavjibhai Satara from Mulund, a suburb in Mumbai, was found in Wadala village of Gujarat on April 26. According to the family, Mansukhbhai had no enemies.

The police found that a gold chain and bracelet were missing from Mansukhbhai’s body. His wife had earlier told the police, “At the time of the incident, Mansukhbhai was wearing a bracelet of 36 grams of gold, 1.60 lakh gold chains with locket. He was robbed of his ornaments too.”

The Mundra Marine Police along with the Bhuj Local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group were investigating the case. The police found out that a man from Wadala village deposited a gold bracelet in Mudra bank on April 24 in order to take loan.

After visiting the bank, the police found that Vala Nagshi Gadhvi, from Wadala village, took a gold loan of Rs 1.10 lakh by depositing the bracelet in the bank at 1.20 pm on April 24. And the dues of the bank were repaid with interest. Based on this information, the police interrogated Vala who later confessed to the crime.

Vala Gadhvi told the police that he was in dire need of money to pay for his son’s school fee. Thus, he lured Mansukhbhai into buying a piece of land at a cheap rate. He allegedly stabbed the businessman 12 times with a knife.

Later, he took away the gold jewellery and deposited the bracelet in the bank to take a loan. Vala Gadhvi has hidden Mansukhbhai’s locket at his house, and the gold chain is said to have been given to a gold merchant. Vala is in the police custody now.

