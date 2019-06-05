Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gujarat: Man Sets Himself, Brother-in-law's Wife on Fire

Unrequited love allegedly led the accused, to committ the heinous act, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gujarat: Man Sets Himself, Brother-in-law's Wife on Fire
Representative image.
Loading...

Ahmedabad: A man set his brother-in-law's pregnant wife on fire and tried to immolate himself in Rajkot city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

Unrequited love allegedly led Chetan Palan (40), the accused, to commit the heinous act, police said.

Both Palan and the 25-year-old woman, who is pregnant, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Palan, said inspector V V Odedara of Gandhigram police station.

The victim woman is married to a cousin of Palan's wife, he said.

Palan was allegedly in love with the victim woman and trying to woo her for the past one year, the police officer said.

Apparently blinded by rage as the woman did not respond, Palan accosted her Wednesday morning when she was buying vegetables on the street outside her house, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, and then set himself on fire too.

The woman's neighbours doused the fire and took them to hospital. Both Palan and the woman were critical with 70 per cent burn injuries, the inspector said.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram