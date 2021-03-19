Gujarat Man Stabbed to Death for Snubbing a Man Who Harassed His 21-Yr-old Daughter

A 50-year-old Man in Gujarat’s Vadodara was stabbed to death allegedly for rebuking a man for making “indecent advances” towards his 21-year-old daughter.

The deceased, identified as Devji Solanki, confronted the accused Varun alias Arun Patel for harassing his daughter on late Wednesday night, police said.

According to The Indian Express, Solanki’s 21-year-old daughter was walking back home when Patel stopped her outside the lane of her house and made lewd comments at her. The woman complained to her parents about it who went to Patel’s house and confronted him about his behavior in front of his family.

Later at night, when Solanki’s family was about to retire to bed, Patel barged into their house and stabbed Solanki in the stomach. “The attack resulted in rupture of important veins, causing heavy bleeding. Neighbors took Solanki to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival,” said RA Jadeja, inspector of Karelibaug police station.

Patel was arrested on Thursday evening and the police registered an FIR against Patel for culpable homicide amounting to murder under Section 302 of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.