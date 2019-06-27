Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gujarat Man Publicly Thrashes Wife and Her Lover for Eloping, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The video showed the couple surrounded by villagers and the husband, Nilesh Machhar, and his friends abusing the duo. The woman was asked to apologise and promise that she will not do such a thing again.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gujarat Man Publicly Thrashes Wife and Her Lover for Eloping, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...

Dahod: Dahod police in Gujarat have arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife and her boyfriend in front of villagers for eloping.

Police made the arrest after a video of the incident started doing rounds on social media.

The incident took place at Kalia village in Fetepura tehsil on Wednesday morning, said District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar.

Police recorded a complaint by the woman's boyfriend and arrested her husband, Nilesh Machhar, on Thursday.

The video showed the couple surrounded by villagers and Machhar and his friends abusing them. The woman was asked to apologise and promise that she will not do such a thing again.

Then some people, including Machhar, can be seen stripping the woman's boyfriend and thrashing him with sticks.

The woman had eloped with her boyfriend – who is also married -- a few days ago. Machhar and other relatives caught the couple at Idar town in Sabarkantha district and brought them to Kalia, the officer said.

"The two were then thrashed by Machhar and others in front of villagers as seen in the video," Joysar added.

"We sent police teams to the spot and arrested Machhar after filing FIR at Sukhpar police station today. We have sent both the victims to a hospital for treatment," he said.

"Efforts are on to nab other accused," the SP added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram