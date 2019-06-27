Gujarat Man Publicly Thrashes Wife and Her Lover for Eloping, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
The video showed the couple surrounded by villagers and the husband, Nilesh Machhar, and his friends abusing the duo. The woman was asked to apologise and promise that she will not do such a thing again.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Dahod: Dahod police in Gujarat have arrested a man for allegedly beating his wife and her boyfriend in front of villagers for eloping.
Police made the arrest after a video of the incident started doing rounds on social media.
The incident took place at Kalia village in Fetepura tehsil on Wednesday morning, said District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar.
Police recorded a complaint by the woman's boyfriend and arrested her husband, Nilesh Machhar, on Thursday.
The video showed the couple surrounded by villagers and Machhar and his friends abusing them. The woman was asked to apologise and promise that she will not do such a thing again.
Then some people, including Machhar, can be seen stripping the woman's boyfriend and thrashing him with sticks.
The woman had eloped with her boyfriend – who is also married -- a few days ago. Machhar and other relatives caught the couple at Idar town in Sabarkantha district and brought them to Kalia, the officer said.
"The two were then thrashed by Machhar and others in front of villagers as seen in the video," Joysar added.
"We sent police teams to the spot and arrested Machhar after filing FIR at Sukhpar police station today. We have sent both the victims to a hospital for treatment," he said.
"Efforts are on to nab other accused," the SP added.
