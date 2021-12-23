Gujarat Man, With 12-member Family, Gets One Vote in Panchayat Polls, His Own

A Gujarat man, who contested the Panchayat elections recently, was in for a huge shock when the votes were counted. Santosh was a candidate for the post of the Sarpanch in the Chhawla village, which falls in Gujarat’s Vapi district, according to reports. And before we tell you the votes, it’s worth mentioning that the man had 12 family members who were eligible to vote.

After the election was over, he discovered that he had received only one vote. It came as nothing short of heartbreak for Santosh, who expected at least his family to back him.

Speaking to India Today, he said that he didn’t mind the villagers not voting for him but was deeply hurt that not a single member of his family reposed confidence in him. None of the 12 people in his house voted for him. The one vote that Santosh got was his own. After the results came out, he was so upset that he broke down in the centre itself.

This year, elections were held for 8,686 Gram Panchayats. There were 48,573 wards, with around 27,200 people contesting for the positions of Sarpanch. Around 37,000 polling boxes were deployed for voting. Around 1,19,998 candidates contested elections to become panchayat members.

