Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018: General Manager, Joint Manager and Asst CS Posts, Apply before 15th Sept 2018
MEGA is inviting applications for various posts to be filled on contract basis for a period of minimum 3 to 5 years.
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018 to fill 11 Key posts for the Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) has begun on the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail - gujaratmetrorail.com.
MEGA is inviting applications for various posts to be filled on contract basis for a period of minimum 3 to 5 years. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 15th September 2018:
How to apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018 MEGA Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on APPLY ONLINE given in front of RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION FOR APPOINTMENT ON CONTRACT BASIS
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link – http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/apply-online/
Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Civil / Planning & Construction) – 2
Joint General Manager (Civil/Construction) – 2
Joint General Manager (Underground Construction) – 1
Joint General Manager / Sr. Deputy General Manager (Architecture) – 1
Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 2
Manager – (Public Relation) – 1
Assistant Company Secretary (ACS equivalent to Manager Level) – 1
Assistant Manager (Asset Management) – 1
The Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale and Age-Limit varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement - http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2-Recruitment-Notification-Tech-Non-Tech-posts.pdf
