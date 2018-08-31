Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018: General Manager, Joint Manager and Asst CS Posts, Apply before 15th Sept 2018

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018 to fill 11 Key posts for the Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) has begun on the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail - gujaratmetrorail.com.MEGA is inviting applications for various posts to be filled on contract basis for a period of minimum 3 to 5 years. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 15th September 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/Step 2 – Click on Careers tabStep 3 – Click on APPLY ONLINE given in front of RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION FOR APPOINTMENT ON CONTRACT BASISStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral Manager (Civil / Planning & Construction) – 2Joint General Manager (Civil/Construction) – 2Joint General Manager (Underground Construction) – 1Joint General Manager / Sr. Deputy General Manager (Architecture) – 1Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 2Manager – (Public Relation) – 1Assistant Company Secretary (ACS equivalent to Manager Level) – 1Assistant Manager (Asset Management) – 1The Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale and Age-Limit varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility.