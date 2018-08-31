GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018: General Manager, Joint Manager and Asst CS Posts, Apply before 15th Sept 2018

MEGA is inviting applications for various posts to be filled on contract basis for a period of minimum 3 to 5 years.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 31, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018 to fill 11 Key posts for the Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) has begun on the official website of Gujarat Metro Rail - gujaratmetrorail.com.

MEGA is inviting applications for various posts to be filled on contract basis for a period of minimum 3 to 5 years. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 15th September 2018:

How to apply for Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2018 MEGA Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on APPLY ONLINE given in front of RECRUITMENT NOTIFICATION FOR APPOINTMENT ON CONTRACT BASIS
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Linkhttp://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/apply-online/

Vacancy Details:

General Manager (Civil / Planning & Construction) – 2

Joint General Manager (Civil/Construction) – 2

Joint General Manager (Underground Construction) – 1

Joint General Manager / Sr. Deputy General Manager (Architecture) – 1

Manager (Finance & Accounts) – 2

Manager – (Public Relation) – 1

Assistant Company Secretary (ACS equivalent to Manager Level) – 1

Assistant Manager (Asset Management) – 1

The Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale and Age-Limit varies for the posts mentioned above, thereby candidates must refer to the official advertisement given below to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement - http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/2-Recruitment-Notification-Tech-Non-Tech-posts.pdf
