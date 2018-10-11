GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat Migrant Exodus: CM Vijay Rupani, Alpesh Thakor Booked for Hate Attacks

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case at a Muzaffarpur district court. Naming Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Congress leader Alpesh Thakor as 'accused', the petitioner has claimed that the violence against people from Bihar has cause him 'hurt'.

Updated:October 11, 2018, 10:34 PM IST
File photo of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
Muzaffarpur: A case was filed against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress legislator Alpesh Thakor in a Bihar court Thursday in connection with hate attacks on north Indians, particularly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in the western state.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case at a Muzaffarpur district court.

The case was filed under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (defiling a place of religious worship) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Naming Rupani and Thakor as "accused", the petitioner has claimed that the violence against people from Bihar has cause him "hurt".

Judge Gaurav Kamal fixed November 2 as the date of hearing the petition.

The alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat by a resident of Bihar on September 30 had triggered attacks by locals on migrants from the two northern states, forcing many of them to return home.

Thakor had publicly blamed a "non-Gujarati" for the crime.
