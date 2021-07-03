Gujarat: MLA's House Burgled, Valuables Stolen

Unidentified men burgled the bungalow of Gujarat Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor in Kalol city in Gandhinagar district and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 8.51 lakh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday night when nobody was present in the bungalow, a police officer said.

“Some thieves broke into MLA Baldevji Thakor’s bungalow last night and decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash, two gold chains, two watches, three LED TV sets, and a digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV, collectively worth Rs 8,51,500," said Kalol city police station inspector Osman Majgul.

He said an FIR was lodged and investigation was underway. Meanwhile, Thakor, who represents Kalol Assembly seat, claimed this was the second time that valuables were stolen from his bungalow. He alleged the police didn’t seem interested in tracing thieves. “This is the second time that thieves have broken into my house. The thieves involved in the previous incident are yet to be traced. Every night, thieves strike one or two houses in Kalol, but I do not think anybody has been caught in the last 4 to 5 years. Police should try to rein in such crimes and increase patrolling. But as I see, they are not interested," he told reporters.

