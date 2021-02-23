News18»News»India»Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in Rajkot Ward No.7 as Counting of Votes Begins
Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Leads in Rajkot Ward No.7 as Counting of Votes Begins
Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.
Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat, polling for which took place on Sunday, has started. The counting of votes will be held for 192 seats across 48 wards in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, for 120 seats across 30 wards in the Surat Municipal Corporation, 76 seats across 19 wards of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, for 72 seats across 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, 52 seats across 13 wards in the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation and 64 seats across 16 wards in the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.
An average 46.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, officials said on Monday. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday for a total of 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. As per the final figures shared by the SEC of Sunday's polling, Ahmedabad had the lowest turnout of 42.5 per cent, while Jamnagar recorded the highest turnout of 53.4 per cent. Besides, Rajkot recorded 50.7 per cent polling, Bhavnagar-49.5 per cent, Vadodara-47.8 per cent and Surat- 47.1 per cent. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these six cities, 52.83 lakh cast their votes on Sunday, the release said.
In other news from Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Ahmedabad around 12.00 today. He will review preparations for Motera Stadium. President Ram Nath Kovind will also be in Ahmedabad today.
Feb 23, 2021 09:43 (IST)
In 6 Municipal councils, BJP leads in 37 seats and Congress is ahead in 10 seats.
Feb 23, 2021 09:31 (IST)
BJP panel leads in Jodhpur ward in Ahmedabad.
Feb 23, 2021 09:30 (IST)
As per initial trends, Congress ahead in Danilimada ward in Ahmedabad.
Feb 23, 2021 09:12 (IST)
According to initial reports, BJP panel ahead in Rajkot ward no. 7.
Feb 23, 2021 09:07 (IST)
Visuals from outside a counting centre in Surat.
Counting of votes for Gujarat local body elections to be held today; visuals from outside a counting centre in Surat pic.twitter.com/P7IBgcsqrL
Counting Begins in Gujarat | Counting of votes for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat begins.
Feb 23, 2021 08:48 (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made its debut in the local bodies polls, having fielded 21 candidates in six wards of Ahmedabad. Around 32,000 policemen have been deployed for voting in 575 seats, with each ward having four corporators, officials said.
Feb 23, 2021 08:23 (IST)
Test for Vijay Rupani Govt | The municipal corporation elections are being seen as a test for Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the state Assembly polls due next year. As per the State Election Commission, there are a total of 1.14 crore voters, including 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women.
Feb 23, 2021 07:58 (IST)
During the campaign, the BJP played the "development" card, while the Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, cited "lack of amenities" and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide. The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its local bodies poll debut having fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.
Feb 23, 2021 07:47 (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who tested positive for coronavirus during the campaign some days back, also cast his vote in his hometown Rajkot after testing negative for the virus.
Feb 23, 2021 07:39 (IST)
Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.
Feb 23, 2021 07:31 (IST)
Lowest Turnout in Ahmedabad | Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.
Feb 23, 2021 07:27 (IST)
46% Voter Turnout Recorded in Polls | The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.
Feb 23, 2021 07:25 (IST)
"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission.
Feb 23, 2021 07:24 (IST)
Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently ruled by the BJP.
Feb 23, 2021 07:24 (IST)
Counting of Votes for 6 Gujarat Civic Corporations Today | Counting of votes polled in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, will be held today with all eyes on performance of the BJP which is in power in these civic bodies. The counting will start at 9 am.
Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat were held on Sunday amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms. People started queuing up outside polling booths soon after the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the six municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.
The voting continued till 5 pm. In the morning, elderly voters were also seen at various booths, where precautions have been taken to follow COVID-19 prevention norms, including use of masks and sanitisers and maintaining social distance.
Local MPs, MLAs and leaders of different political parties also arrived at various polling booths in the morning to vote. Among those who cast their votes in the initial hours were BJP MP Kirit Solanki and party MLA Rakesh Shah.
Solanki voted at a booth in Ranip area of Ahmedabad along with his wife and family members, while Shah cast his vote at a booth in Ellisbridge area of the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also cast his vote at a booth in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad.
The main contest is between the BJP, which has ruled the six corporations for last several terms, and the main opposition Congress.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is making its debut in the local bodies polls, having fielded 21 candidates in six wards of Ahmedabad. Around 32,000 policemen have been deployed for voting in 575 seats, with each ward having four corporators, officials said.
A total of 2,276 candidates are contesting the polls in the six municipal corporations. Besides, nine candidates are also in the fray for by-elections to two seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation. Those contesting include 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from the AAP, 91 from the NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, the officials said.
The municipal corporation elections are being seen as a test for Rupani as it may set the tone for the state Assembly polls due next year. As per the State Election Commission, there are a total of 1.14 crore voters, including 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women.