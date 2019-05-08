Gujarat Nature Club's Unique Mission to Save Trees From Fungal Attacks

The Voluntary Nature Conservancy, an NGO based in Vallabh Vidynagar town of Gujarat’s Anand district, are on a unique mission to save trees from fungal attacks.“Last year, we saw some mango trees in Vallabh Vidynagar town were infected with fungus and dying. So we did an experiment on four such trees with Bordeaux mixture, also called Bordo mixture, which is prepared by mixing 1kg copper sulphate and 1kg lime in 10 litres of water. This is the best organic fungicide. It worked well and trees survived. So, we have scaled up our efforts this year and started applying the same method to fungus-affected trees in Vallabh Vidyanagar,” Dhaval Patel, managing trustee of the NGO told News18.“There are 3,700 trees on roadsides in Vallabh Vidyanagar and we have done digital tree mapping. Now, our team members visit each of the trees to check if they are infected with fungal attacks or not. If we find any such trees infected with fungal attack, we identify it and then we treat these trees with Bordo Mixture. For us, each tree is important and we try to save them,” Patel added.VNC is working for the cause of environment protection, wildlife conservation and awareness among people in Gujarat, mainly in central Gujarat known as Charotar area. It initiated surveys of crocodile species in wetlands of villages in Charotar area in Gujarat to assess their status, distribution and threats.