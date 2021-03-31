Gujarat: New Cruise Service Connecting Hazira Port & Diu Island Begins Today

A new cruise service connecting Hazira port in Surat and Diu island will commence on Wednesday in Gujarat. The service was be launched virtually by union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at 4.30 pm from Hazira.

According to sources, a cruise ship will leave Hazira every Monday and Wednesday and reach Diu the next day in the morning. Its return journey will take place on the same day in the evening from Diu and reach Hazira next day in the morning. One-way journey will take 13 to 14 hours’ time.

A 300-passenger capacity cruise ship will have 16 cabins. Around four months ago, ropax ferry service connecting Hazira -Surat and Ghogha Bhavnagar was launched.